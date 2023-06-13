Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Proposal to launch Saudi Arabia domestic rebar price

Fastmarkets proposes to launch a weekly price assessment for steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, delivered Saudi Arabia.

June 13, 2023
By Serife Durmus
Pricing noticeSteelLong products

Saudi Arabia is one of the major steel consumers in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) region, and its consumption is expected to increase with several new investments planned in the country.

The proposed price specifications are as follows:

Steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, delivered Saudi Arabia, riyals/tonne
Quality: Diameter 8-40mm, length 6,000- 12,000mm
Quantity: minimum 1,000 tonnes
Location: Delivered within Saudi Arabia
Timing: Within 30 days after order
Unit: Saudi Arabian riyals/tonne
Payment terms: LC, bank credit, payment on delivery or within 30 days
Publication: Weekly. Wednesday 2-3 pm London time.

The consultation period for this proposed launch starts on Tuesday June 13, and will end on July 11. The launch will take place, subject to market feedback, on August 9.

To provide feedback on this consultation, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this market, please contact Serife Durmus by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO Serife Durmus re: proposal to launch Saudi Arabia domestic rebar prices.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
Correction to steel scrap heavy breakable cast, consumer buying price, delivered mill Chicago
Fastmarkets has corrected its MB-STE-0242 steel scrap heavy breakable cast, consumer buying price, delivered mill Chicago, which was published incorrectly on Friday June 9 due to a technical error.
June 12, 2023
 · 
Sean Barry
Underground mine passage angle shot
ESG offers opportunities for mineral-rich countries in energy transition
The production of metals critical to the energy transition faces obstacles that will require tradeoffs and policies to obtain social license to operate, but can offer opportunities for mineral-rich countries and supply chain security for western nations
June 12, 2023
 · 
Yasemin Esmen
Green steel garage door
Green premium for flat steel stable in first European assessment
The premium for green steel in the European domestic flat product market was stable this week, compared with prices heard in recent weeks, reflecting an emerging consensus around the value of material produced with low-emissions, Fastmarkets heard on Thursday June 8
June 12, 2023
 · 
Julia Bolotova
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delay to US domestic ferrous scrap settlement for June
Fastmarkets advises that, as of Friday June 9, some regional ferrous scrap prices and markets have not settled for June; Fastmarkets typically settles these markets on or before the 10th of each month.
June 9, 2023
 · 
Amy Hinton
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend specifications for South Korea black mass payable indicators
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the specifications for its weekly payable indicators for black mass in South Korea.
June 9, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
Pricing Notice
Discontinuation of blended BCTMP assessment in East Asia – final decision
(PPI Asia) - Following a consultation period that began June 3, 2022. Fastmarkets has decided to discontinue assessments for blended bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP) for East Asia (price ID 685). The last assessment for the grade was published on May 26.
June 9, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed