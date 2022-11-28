Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Proposal to launch southern HRC index, amend US HRC index specifications

Fastmarkets proposes to launch a weekly steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill South US to capture regional distinctions in the domestic hot-rolled coil market over time.

November 28, 2022
By Abby Verret
Pricing noticeFlat products

Pending market feedback, the launch of a South US HRC price would necessitate changing the footprint of the existing daily steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US (MB-STE-0184) to “US Midwest” from its current footprint of “fob US mill excluding Pacific states as defined by the US Census Bureau.”

The launch of a South US HRC price, and subsequent amendments to the existing daily US hot-rolled coil price, would allow Fastmarkets to assess the differences between the southern and midwestern markets, incorporating factors including varying raw material supply chains, steel production methods, mill capacity levels and end-market demand. Preliminary market research indicates that the difference between midwestern and southern prices has widened in recent times to around $1.00-1.50 per hundredweight ($20-30 per short ton).
Fastmarkets proposes to assess the price of the South US HRC market on a weekly basis, publishing on Wednesdays. The daily hot-rolled coil index with the new “fob mill US Midwest” footprint would continue to be published daily.

The specifications for the proposed price are as follows:

Steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill South US, $/cwt
Quality: ASTM A1011 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.09-0.38in thick x 48-72in wide
Quantity: min 50 tons
Location: fob US mill, South states as defined by the US Census Bureau, excluding Kentucky.
Unit: USD per hundredweight
Publication: weekly, Wednesday
Notes: Standard packaging, raw materials surcharges included. Payment terms are typical commercial practice in the HRC market. Transactions that are conducted on different payment or credit terms will be adjusted back to the base specifications, taking into account discounts and standard commercial terms.

The current specifications for the daily US HRC index are as follows:

MB-STE-0184: Steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, $/cwt
Quality: ASTM A1011 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.09-0.38in thick x 48-72in wide
Quantity: min 50 tons
Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau.
Unit: USD per hundredweight
Publication: daily by 5pm New York time.
Notes: Standard packaging, raw materials surcharges included. Payment terms are typical commercial practice in the HRC market. Transactions that are conducted on different payment or credit terms will be adjusted back to the base specifications, taking into account discounts and standard commercial terms.

The following amendment to the above specifications is proposed to reflect the new regional approach:

MB-STE-0184 - Steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill Midwest US, $/cwt
Location: fob US mill, Midwest states as defined by the US Census Bureau, plus Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

The 30-day consultation period for this proposal will begin on Monday November 28 and will end on Wednesday December 28. An update to this notice will be published on that day. Changes are scheduled to take place, subject to market feedback, beginning with a weekly assessment on Wednesday January 4.

To provide feedback on this proposed amendment, or if you would like to contribute price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Abby Verret at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Abby Verret, re: South HRC.”

To see Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please click here.

Fastmarkets’ index methodology screens outliers and applies a quantity-weighted model to ensure that the HRC index is the most robust in the industry. Fastmarkets has no financial interest in the level or direction of the index.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ European low carbon FeCr methodology
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for low-carbon ferro-chrome in Europe, following preliminary discussions with the market.
November 28, 2022
 · 
Claire Patel-Campbell
Ferrous scrap metal - busheling - prime scrap
Befesa produces SHG solely from recycled zinc; to reach capacity in 2023
Luxembourg-based recycler Befesa’s facility in Mooresboro, North Carolina, is the first in the world to manufacture special high-grade (SHG) zinc solely from recycled zinc
November 25, 2022
 · 
Yasemin Esmen
OneDrive_1_11-30-2021/Shipping and Freight images/shipping containers aerial.jpg
Lower European aluminium premiums risk deterring imports, freight rates fall
Lower aluminium premiums in Europe risk deterring imports amid falling freight rates, with some market participants now looking at the availability of material for 2023 in light of the various smelter cuts on the continent
November 25, 2022
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
View from above of the pit of an open-pit copper mine in Chile
Anglo, Aurubis sign deal to develop green copper traceability
Anglo American and Germany-based Aurubis have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a solution that will ensure copper, a key commodity in energy transition, is traceable and sustainably produced, the London-based miner announced on Thursday, November 24
November 24, 2022
 · 
Renato Rostás
Copper Redraw Rod Wire
Peru still ‘a good place’ to invest in copper mining, despite concerns over disruption - sources
Recent disruptions to Peruvian mines have raised concerns about social tensions reducing the attractiveness of the industry to investors, but market participants told Fastmarkets that they still rate Peru highly as a copper mining hub
November 23, 2022
 · 
Albert MacKenzie
Copper wires, symbol of power energy industry
Codelco to slash copper sales to China by 50% amid production challenges, sources say
Codelco, the world’s biggest copper producer, will halve its refined copper sales to China in 2023, citing major production challenges at its Chuquicamata complex and closure of the Ventanas smelter, both in Chile
November 23, 2022
 · 
Julian Luk
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed