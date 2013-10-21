Protest threats lead to tighter security at Berlin coal conference

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Climate change activists plan to protest outside Coaltrans Berlin – a gathering of thermal and coking coal consumers, traders and producers – on Monday, according to comments on the internet.

Protesters from European youth climate movement, Push Europe, posted on twitter and on their own website that they were calling for a move to 100% renewable energy as part of Reclaim Power – a month of global action on energy consumption.

Extra security and police have been drafted in to manage any disruption at the event.

Delegates were warned by organisers that protesters may attempt to disrupt a reception on Monday evening.

The event has attracted more than 1,000 coal industry participants from both the metallurgical and steam coal sectors of the market.

Coaltrans and Steel First are both part of the Euromoney publishing and events organisation.