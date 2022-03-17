Publication of LME closing, official nickel prices

“LME official prices and closing prices may from time to time be affected by disruption events. Where a disruption event occurs, the LME will continue to publish the values that it determines between 12.30-13.25 London time, referred to as official prices, and from 17:50 London time, referred to as closing prices.

The LME and LME Clear will use these prices to [respectively] settle physically delivery LME contracts and margin all LME contracts, as applicable.

However, market data users are advised that prices affected by a disruption event do not constitute formal official prices and closing prices for the purposes of any over-the-counter (OTC) contracts. Users should have regard to the fallback arrangements in their OTC contracts to determine the impact of this.”

For further clarification, subscribers should contact the LME.

