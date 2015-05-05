Queensland’s coal exports down 5% in April

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

A total of 16.3 million tonnes of coal – including some thermal coal – were shipped from the region last month, compared with 17.2 million tonnes in April 2014, according to data from the North Queensland Bulk Ports and Gladstone Ports.

The former oversees the Dalrymple Bay, Hay Point and Abbot Point coal terminals, while the latter manages and operates the Port of Gladstone.

The shipments in April were also down 11% from 18.3 million tonnes recorded in March.

The Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal shipped 5.15 million tonnes of coal last month, down from 5.70 million tonnes from a year earlier.

A total of 2.4 million tonnes went through the Abbot Point Coal Terminal, compared with 1.8 million tonnes in April last year.

Coal exported from the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance-controlled Hay Point Coal Terminal totalled 3.2 million tonnes last month, down from 4 million tonnes a year earlier.

The Port of Gladstone exported 5.5 million tonnes of coal in April, down from 5.7 million tonnes a year earlier.

