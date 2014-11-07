Queensland’s coal exports up 8.3% in October

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

A total of 18.47 million tonnes were shipped from the region last month, compared with 17.06 million tonnes a year earlier. Volumes were also up 7.8% from levels in September, according to data from the North Queensland Bulk Ports Corp and Gladstone Ports Corp.

The former is the port authority overseeing the Dalrymple Bay, Hay Point and Abbot Point coal terminals while the latter manages and operates the Port of Gladstone.

The Port of Gladstone exported 5.38 million tonnes of coal in October, up from 4.88 million tonnes in September when a derailment at a railway line disrupted the transportation of coals to ports.

The Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal shipped 6.66 million tonnes of coal in October, up from 6.06 million tonnes a month earlier.

Coal exports from the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance-controlled Hay Point Coal Terminal reached 3.83 million tonnes last month, a marginal increase from 3.82 million tonnes in September.

Throughput at the Abbot Point Coal Terminal rose to 2.59 million tonnes, compared with 2.39 million tonnes the previous month.