Queues at Istim warehouses in Port Klang fall to 20 days

This is down from 30 days at the end of November and 71 days at the end of October.

There was a queue for aluminium at Istim warehouses in Port Klang every month in 2020.

The queues originally built up due a series of large aluminium cancellations across the LME network in Port Klang. But a significant number of deliveries out have shortened the queue again.

LME data shows no material was delivered in to Istim warehouses in Port Klang throughout December, but 52,500 tonnes was delivered out.

The is a total of 336,435 tonnes of stock at Istim warehouses in Port Klang, of which just 13% is now booked for delivery. Canceled stock accounted for 29% of total stock at Istim warehouses in Port Klang back in September.

The queue report also shows there was a 12-day queue for copper, lead, aluminium and zinc at C Steinweg warehouses in Port Klang at the end of December. This is a fresh queue that was not there at the end of November.

Steinweg warehouses in Port Klang hold a total of 47,884 tonnes, of which 44% is booked for delivery and canceled stock.

Elsewhere in Malaysia, at the end of December there was a five-day queue for copper, lead, aluminium and zinc at Access World warehouses in Johor. This is also a newly developed queue.

There were no other queues across the LME network.