RANDOM LENGTHS: Appearance Grade 2x4 8-foot prices debut

One key addition to the Random Lengths price guide takes effect with the April 3 issue. Prices of Appearance Grade 2x4 8-foot in Western S-P-F, Coast dry Douglas Fir, and Inland Hem-Fir have been added to the stud section on page 7 of the weekly report. This product will reflect premium grade stock allowing for limited pencil wane.

These prices have been added after an extensive industry consultation found that a majority of the industry wants benchmark pricing for this sector of the market.