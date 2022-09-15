RANDOM LENGTHS: Midweek addition highlights October price guide update

A few changes and additions to the Random Lengths lumber, panel, and Midweek price guides are coming in October.

First, the price for Canadian Spruce Plywood 3/8-inch, delivered Toronto, will be added to Midweek, effective with the October 1 issue. This is an addition widely requested by the industry since Random Lengths and Crow’s merged in April of this year.

Also, on page 13 of the 14-page weekly report, Canadian OSB prices currently shown as delivered to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Atlantic will reflect Regina, Winnipeg, and Moncton, N.B., respectively, as the delivery points. Added to the guide will be delivered prices to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

These changes, which take effect with the October 4 issue of Random Lengths, will make the price grid for Canadian OSB delivery points consistent with that of Canadian plywood sheathing.

In the lumber price guide, also effective with the October 4 issue, the deduct price range for Western S-P-F Std&Btr 2x4 random dimension will be retired. This deduct from the published #2&Btr 2x4 price, is found in footnotes on pages 5 and 6 of the price guide. Industry feedback indicates there are no Western S-P-F mills grade stamping 2x4 random dimension as Std&Btr.