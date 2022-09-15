Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

RANDOM LENGTHS: Midweek addition highlights October price guide update

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

A few changes and additions to the Random Lengths lumber, panel, and Midweek price guides are coming in October.

First, the price for Canadian Spruce Plywood 3/8-inch, delivered Toronto, will be added to Midweek, effective with the October 1 issue. This is an addition widely requested by the industry since Random Lengths and Crow’s merged in April of this year.

Also, on page 13 of the 14-page weekly report, Canadian OSB prices currently shown as delivered to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Atlantic will reflect Regina, Winnipeg, and Moncton, N.B., respectively, as the delivery points. Added to the guide will be delivered prices to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

These changes, which take effect with the October 4 issue of Random Lengths, will make the price grid for Canadian OSB delivery points consistent with that of Canadian plywood sheathing.

In the lumber price guide, also effective with the October 4 issue, the deduct price range for Western S-P-F Std&Btr 2x4 random dimension will be retired. This deduct from the published #2&Btr 2x4 price, is found in footnotes on pages 5 and 6 of the price guide. Industry feedback indicates there are no Western S-P-F mills grade stamping 2x4 random dimension as Std&Btr.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed