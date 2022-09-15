Methodology Contact us Login

RANDOM LENGTHS: Price guide changes take effect in this issue

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

A couple of minor price guide changes take effect with this issue of Random Lengths.

In the Lumber Price Guide, in the shop and Mldg&Btr section, a footnote for Ponderosa Pine Moulding 1-5/16-inch and 1-9/16-inch has been added, indicating that reported prices for these items do not include 15-20% C&Btr.

In the Panel Price Guide, in the Canadian plywood section, a footnoted adder for tongue-and-groove finishing for Spruce plywood has been added, similar to the footnote under the block of prices for Canadian Douglas Fir plywood.

