RESEARCH: Key takeaways from the latest Steel Raw Materials Market Tracker

Chinese crude steel production outperformed our expectations with its recovery since the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. Crude steel output was up by 2.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2020 to 503 million tonnes, and we have revised upward what was initially a more bearish forecast for this year. We now estimate that production will recover and grow year-on-year in 2020, assuming that there is no second wave of coronavirus infections which significantly hampers output in the second half of the year. There is also a recent announcement of new infrastructure spending which could boost steel demand. China remains the largest iron ore consumer and driver of demand, so although we expect that there will be a gradual downward price correction in the second half of the year, continued robust Chinese seaborne iron ore consumption is likely to cushion the fall.

In the seaborne metallurgical coal market, we expect that support for prices in general will come from a recovery of demand from markets outside China, as well as the recent widening of coke margins and relatively high domestic coal prices in China. We have argued that some coal-consuming markets - such as the EU, India and Japan - have shut down so many operations that recovery is realistically the only option, with industrial activity gradually resuming.

In the meantime, there may be some pressure on first-tier coal premiums. Judging by the widening steel price spreads in recent months, as well as high blast-furnace operating rates, Chinese steelmakers may once again shift their preference from cost-efficiency to output optimization in their procurement strategies, and use more higher-grade ores. Data suggests that when Chinese integrated steel producers choose to consume more such higher-grade iron ores, the premium for first-tier coal decreases. This is because integrated mills’ demand increases for coking coal, and especially for higher-quality coal, so as to remove the impurities in lower-quality iron ores, but such demand reduces when a higher proportion of higher-grade iron ores is used.

Click here to view the Steel Raw Materials Market Tracker in full.

If you are not a subscriber but would like see a free sample report, please click here.

