RG Steel’s Sparrows Point furnace idled on raw material supply issues

RG Steel temporarily idled the blast furnace at its Sparrows Point, Md., steelmaking complex Friday because of material issues, according to a company spokeswoman. The Sparrows Point-based company brought the furnace back online Saturday, the spokeswoman told AMM. She declined to comment on the site’s current capacity.

Scrap suppliers recently told AMM that they had either halted shipments to the steelmaker or asked it for up-front cash payments, citing speculation about the company’s liquidity issues (AMM, May 21).