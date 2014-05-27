Rio Tinto Alcan names new ceo

Rio Tinto Alcan has appointed Alfredo Barrios as its new ceo, it said on Tuesday May 27.

Barrios replaces Jacynthe Cote, who will leave the company for personal reasons. Barrios’ appointment will be effective from June 1, and Cote will stay on in an advisory role until September 1 “in order to ensure a smooth transition”, parent company Rio Tinto said.

“Jacynthe has long been a key member of Rio Tinto’s leadership team and has enjoyed a successful career with Rio Tinto and Alcan spanning more than 25 years,” Rio Tinto ceo Sam Walsh said in a statement.

Barrios joins the aluminium producer from Russian oil company TNK-BP, where he was responsible for the refining, trading, supply, logistics, and marketing businesses.

“We are delighted to welcome Alfredo to Rio Tinto. [He] will undoubtedly bring renewed vigour and experience to our aluminium business,” Walsh said.

“I am confident he will build on the foundations Jacynthe and her team have put in place and drive further improvement in delivering increased value from the business.”

Barrios will also join the Rio Tinto executive committee.

Jethro Wookey

jwookey@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb