Rio Tinto signs 20-year iron ore shipping contract with Mitsui OSK Lines
Rio Tinto has signed a 20-year freight service agreement with Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) to transport iron ore from Australia to China.
Under the contract, MOL Cape (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a unit of the Japanese shipping firm, will place several large-scale carriers of 200,000-250,000 deadweight tonne to carry iron ore from Western Australia to main Chinese ports with a maximum transport volume of 8.5 million tonnes, MOL said on Friday February 15.
The value of the deal was not disclosed, but MOL said the conclusion of the long-term contract with Rio Tinto will contribute to stable earnings.