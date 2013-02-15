Rio Tinto signs 20-year iron ore shipping contract with Mitsui OSK Lines

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Under the contract, MOL Cape (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a unit of the Japanese shipping firm, will place several large-scale carriers of 200,000-250,000 deadweight tonne to carry iron ore from Western Australia to main Chinese ports with a maximum transport volume of 8.5 million tonnes, MOL said on Friday February 15.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, but MOL said the conclusion of the long-term contract with Rio Tinto will contribute to stable earnings.