Rio Tinto’s chief exec to open LME Metals Seminar

The head of the global mining group has more than 25 years of experience in heavy industry and mining and has worked in Europe, South East Asia, India and the United States.

He joined Rio Tinto in 2011 and was appointed a director of the company’s board on March 2016, later becoming chief executive in July the same year.

Jacques is expected to deliver some “key industry insights” on his opening speech.

The LME metals seminar will kick start LME Week 2019 on October 28 at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London, and will cover issues such as the global economy, market trends and the main concerns facing the metals industry.