RISI and FOEX announce rebranding as Fastmarkets

The new brands extend Fastmarkets commodities coverage into forest products, alongside its metals & mining pricing business, which includes products formerly known as Metal Bulletin (rebranded in 2018 as Fastmarkets MB), American Metal Market (now Fastmarkets AMM) and Industrial Minerals (now Fastmarkets IM).

The unified Fastmarkets brand advances its vision to be a single, definitive source for trusted commodities data. Today, Fastmarkets provides more than 5,500 commodity reference prices and benchmarks for use in physical contracts, as financial benchmarks and for tracking and analysing key trends in the markets it serves.

“The change to Fastmarkets is not just a new name and look,” said Dan Klein, CEO of Fastmarkets RISI and Fastmarkets FOEX. “It highlights our commitment to expanding and strengthening our presence in the global forest products market.

“This is reflected by our 2018 acquisition of Random Lengths, an important PRA for the North American lumber industry, as well as our expanded investment in technology and process improvements worldwide” Klein added.

“What’s not changing is our commitment to objectivity, transparency, and being the leading source of pricing data, analytics and events for the international forest products sector,” Klein said. “Enabling our customers to master their markets remains our core mission. We are extremely excited to improve our customers’ experience by developing new ways for our data and insights to improve their workflows.”

Learn more about the rebrand with a video from Dan Klein, CEO of Fastmarkets RISI and Fastmarkets FOEX here.

Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics and events organization for the global metals, mining and forest products markets. Fastmarkets’ core activity in pricing drives transactions in commodities markets around the world and is complemented by news, industry data, analysis, conferences and insight services. Fastmarkets includes brands such as Fastmarkets MB, Fastmarkets AMM, Fastmarkets RISI and Fastmarkets FOEX (previously known as RISI and FOEX, respectively). Its main offices are in London, New York, Boston, Brussels, Helsinki, São Paulo, Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore. Fastmarkets is a part of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, a listed company on the London Stock Exchange. Euromoney is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global commodities, banking, and asset management markets.