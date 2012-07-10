Riva to halt production in France for summer maintenance

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The Italian steelmaker will stop production at its French sites from July to August for four weeks, it said.

“During this period, maintenance work will be carried out,” it said, during which time “employees can enjoy their holidays”.

The company would not disclose further details about the maintenance work which will be undertaken.

Riva Group has eight operations in France, producing both long and flat products.