Romania, Bulgaria confirm record 18.5m mt EU Black Sea wheat crop

The European Black Sea region has harvested a record wheat crop, with official data confirming a significant recovery in yields compared with last year’s drought-affected crops, with two of the region’s main producers collectively delivering 18.5 million mt.

The move goes some way towards redressing losses expected elsewhere in the region.

Romania harvested a record 11.4 million mt of wheat, with yields nationally reaching 5.34 mt/ha, a level much higher than the previous record crop years that managed around 4.7-4.8 mt/ha, according to Adrian Oros, the Agriculture Minister, quoted in Romanian media.

In production volume terms, it is around 78% higher versus last year when 6.4 million mt was harvested, according to European Commission data.

Romania also harvested a bumper barley crop at 1.9 million mt, also a significant 73% production increase compared to last year.

A little earlier this week, the Bulgarian agriculture ministry also confirmed to local media that the country’s wheat crop reached a record level at 7.1 million mt, with 99% now harvested.

That figure is also around 51% up compared to last year’s production numbers.

Trade sources had expected a record wheat crop in the region, with Romanian production numbers forecast to reach at least 11 million mt, while for Bulgaria the forecast was up to 7.5 million mt.

Meanwhile, estimates from the European Commission remain below the official figures, with Romanian wheat output estimated at 10.1 million mt and Bulgarian at 6 million mt.

The USDA at its last update to its monthly world agriculture supply and demand report increased its outlook for EU wheat production by 400,000 mt to 138.6 million mt.