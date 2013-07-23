Rongsheng Heavy Industries delivers its fourth VLOC this year

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The VLOC, named Vale Caofeidian, is the 11th built by Rongsheng. It is also the fourth such ship that the shipbuilder has delivered so far this year.

Rongsheng delivered Vale Saham and Vale Shinas to Oman Shipping, and Vale Jiangsu to Vale earlier this year.

The shipbuilder is about the trial another VLOC, which will be delivered to Vale soon, it said.

Rongsheng won a $1.6 billion order from Brazilian iron ore miner Vale for 12 VLOCs in 2008, and a $480 million order from Oman Shipping for four VLOCs.

It has delivered all four of Oman Shipping’s VLOCs.

