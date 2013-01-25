Russian coking coal concentrate output flat in 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Production in 2012 totalled 83 million tonnes, up by a marginal 0.3% year-on-year.

In December alone, output was down by 1.3% year-on-year and down by 3% from November, Rosstat said, without giving specific figures.

The global coking coal market saw a steep dive in prices in 2012 on high supply and shrinking demand.

The benchmark price plunged to $170 per tonne fob Australia in the fourth quarter compared with the $235 per tonne agreed for the first quarter of the year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at Russian coking coal and steel group Mechel fell by 45% year-on-year to $374.8 million in the third quarter, mainly on a poor performance by the company’s mining division.