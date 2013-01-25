Russian crude, rolled steel outputs rise in 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Crude steel output rose by 3.3%, while output of rolled products went up by 4%.

Production of crude steel totalled 70.4 million tonnes for the year. In December, output was down by 4.6% year-on-year but up by 0.8% month-on-month, Rosstat said. It did not divulge specific figures, however.

Output of rolled steel products was 61.8 million tonnes in 2012. In December, it was down by 3% year-on-year but up by 2.8% month-on-month, Rosstat said, again without giving detailed figures.

Total production at Russia’s major steelmakers in 2012 stood at 55.31 million tonnes of rolled steel, up by 3% from the previous year, the Russia Steel partnership said earlier this month.

The non-profit partnership of steel producers collects production and sales data from member companies including Evraz, Novolipetsk Steel, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel, Mechel, Severstal and Metalloinvest.

The major steelmakers’ output in December was at 4.43 million tonnes, down by 4.5% year-on-year but up by 0.5% month-on-month.