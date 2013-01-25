Russian crude, rolled steel outputs rise in 2012
Output of crude steel and rolled steel products in Russia went up in 2012, according to new data from the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).
Crude steel output rose by 3.3%, while output of rolled products went up by 4%.
Production of crude steel totalled 70.4 million tonnes for the year. In December, output was down by 4.6% year-on-year but up by 0.8% month-on-month, Rosstat said. It did not divulge specific figures, however.
Output of rolled steel products was 61.8 million tonnes in 2012. In December, it was down by 3% year-on-year but up by 2.8% month-on-month, Rosstat said, again without giving detailed figures.
Total production at Russia’s major steelmakers in 2012 stood at 55.31 million tonnes of rolled steel, up by 3% from the previous year, the Russia Steel partnership said earlier this month.
The non-profit partnership of steel producers collects production and sales data from member companies including Evraz, Novolipetsk Steel, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel, Mechel, Severstal and Metalloinvest.
The major steelmakers’ output in December was at 4.43 million tonnes, down by 4.5% year-on-year but up by 0.5% month-on-month.