Russian crude steel output down 6% in January

Crude steel output in Russia dropped by 6% year-on-year in January, according to data recently released by the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

February 18, 2013 05:58 PM

Production for the month was 5.7 million tonnes.

Rolled steel production was down by 3% in January to 4.4 million tonnes.

Crude steel output in Russia rose by 3.3% in 2012 to 70.4 million tonnes. Output of rolled steel products was 61.8 million tonnes last year, up by 4% from 2011.

