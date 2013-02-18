Russian crude steel output down 6% in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Production for the month was 5.7 million tonnes.

Rolled steel production was down by 3% in January to 4.4 million tonnes.

Crude steel output in Russia rose by 3.3% in 2012 to 70.4 million tonnes. Output of rolled steel products was 61.8 million tonnes last year, up by 4% from 2011.