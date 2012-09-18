Russian crude steel output up 3.3% in August
Russian crude steel output rose by 3.3% to 5.9 million tonnes in August, according to Steel First calculations based on data from the country’s Federal Statistics Service.
The August output was 0.1% higher than that in July.
Output of rolled steel products in Russia stood at 5.3 million tonnes in August, again according to Steel First calculations.
This is 3.4% higher than in the corresponding period last year and 0.9% more than in July.