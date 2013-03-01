Russian ferrous metal rail shipments down 7% in Jan-Feb

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

RZD president Vladimir Yakunin had previously noted that the company’s clients had begun to scale down shipment volumes.

A fall in demand for ferrous metals and scrap, as well as a slowdown in industrial production growth and difficulties with financing in the construction industry, led to volumes being cut from levels initially ordered.

RZD shipped 73.4 million tonnes of ferrous metals last year, a mere 0.2% lower than in 2011.