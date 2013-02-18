Russian passenger car output up 14% in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Passenger cars in Russia are produced by local maker AvtoVAZ as well as international manufacturers including Renault, Nissan, Ford and Volkswagen.

The country’s passenger car output for 2012 was up by 13% to 2 million units.

Russia’s automobile market has been growing rapidly over the past few years, but car ownership in the country is still much lower than in Europe and the USA, and the cars in use on the road tend to be quite old.

The potential for sales has tempted Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Renault, Nissan and other multinational car manufacturers to build plants in the country. This allows domestic steelmakers to target these manufacturers as potential customers.