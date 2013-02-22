Russian steel group’s January output up month-on-month, down year-on-year
Members of Russian steel association Russkaya Stal have reported month-on-month increases in their production figures for January 2013, although year-on-year results indicated decreases, the organisation said on Thursday February 21.
Finished steel production came to 4.57 million tonnes in January, a 3.3% increase from December, Russkaya Stal said.
Year-on-year finished production figures showed a 0.8% decrease, however.
January shipments to domestic end-users were up by 3.4% on the month to 2.38 million tonnes, while year-on-year figures showed a 4.5% decrease, Russkaya Stal said.
Exports made up just less than half of the total finished steel produced in January, at 2.19 million tonnes, Russkaya Stal said. In this instance, the year-on-year figures for January also came in higher, by 3.6%.
Members of Russkaya Stal account for 96% of the pig iron produced in the country as well as 90% of the crude and finished steel.