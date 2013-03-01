Russian steel scrap railway shipments down 6% in Jan-Feb

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Clients started scaling down their shipment volumes last December, RZD president Vladimir Yakunin noted at the time.

Shipment levels have come down from those initially ordered due to the slowdown in the growth of industrial production, difficulties with financing in the construction industry, and the drop in demand for ferrous metals and scrap,

RZD’s steel scrap shipments fell by 11% to 18 million tonnes in 2012.