Russia’s MMK teams up with SMS Group to investigate how to reduce emissions

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), but MMK did not give any further details about the deal.

All projects are at the development stage at the moment, the company told Fastmarkets.

“MMK plans to reduce its CO2 emissions to 1.8 tonnes per tonne of steel by 2025,” the company told to Fastmarkets. “That will be a reduction by 17.43% compared to 2020, when its emission was 2.18 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of steel.”

According to MMK’s LinkedIn profile, however, in particular projects, studies will focus on technologies for the direct reduction of iron and the highly efficient production of hydrogen.