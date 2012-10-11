Russia’s sea cargo turnover up 5% in January-September

Total cargo turnover at Russia’s sea ports rose by 5.2% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2012, the Russian Assn of Sea Trade Ports said on Thursday October 11.

The combined volumes of ferrous and nonferrous metals, coal, scrap, crude oil, timber and other products stood at 419.9 million tonnes.

Within the total, exports made up 331.4 million tonnes, up by 9.2% year-on-year. Imports dropped by 2.7% year-on-year to 33.2 million tonnes.

Coal turnover was 65.5 million tonnes, up by 10.3% year-on-year, while ferrous metals stood at 20.1 million tonnes, a rise of 9.2% compared with the same period of 2011.

Turnover of scrap stood at 2.9 million tonnes, up by 8.5% year-on-year.

The Baltic Sea ports handled 11.2% more cargo year-on-year, at 153.8 million tonnes. Within that, turnover of the Big Port of St Petersburg fell by 3.5% year-on-year to 43.4 million tonnes.

The total cargo turnover on the Black and Azov Seas was up by 3.3% to 131.2 million tonnes over the nine-month period. At Novorossiysk, cargo turnover was up by 2.6% to 88.9 million tonnes.

Ports in Russia’s Far East province handled 5.2% more cargo, at 99.1 million tonnes. At Vanino, volumes were up by 2.7% to 14.8 million tonnes and at Posyet they were up by 9.3% to 4.4 million tonnes.

Vladivostok’s turnover was up by 13.2% at 10 million tonnes.

