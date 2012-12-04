Ruukki launches thinner load-bearing sheet

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

According to the Finnish group, the new T130M material is made of hot dipped galvanized steel and has microfiled top and bottom flanges, which add to its load-bearing capacity.

The new sheet technology will reduce costs as the thinner sheets require less material to support the same weight.

Ruukki is looking for cost savings in its current operations, after reporting a €41 million ($53 million) loss in the first nine months of 2012.