Sail sees production growth in Q3 as expansion plan progresses

Crude steel production during the three-month period increased by 5% to 3.39 million tonnes, compared with 3.22 million tonnes in the second quarter of the previous financial year, Sail said.

The production growth is in line with the company’s modernisation and expansion plan as it reaches an advanced stage, Sail said.

Production of saleable steel during the quarter was up by 4% at 3.17 million tonnes, compared with 3.04 million tonnes in the same period last year.

There was a 6% year-on-year increase in pig iron production and 4% growth in crude steel as well as saleable steel in September 2012.

Blast furnace productivity increased by 8% over the corresponding period last year.

In the first half of the current financial year, from April to September 2012, Sail increased pig iron and crude steel production by 3% compared with the first half of the previous financial year.