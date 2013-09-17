Salzgitter buys HKM slabs to keep flat steel production moving

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

A delay in maintenance at the company’s biggest blast furnace in Salzgitter means that 150,000 tonnes of crude steel output will be lost this month, forcing the company to declare force majeure and to buy in the additional material.

October production is not expected to be affected by the problems, the spokesman said.

“The blast furnace is expected to be offline for two weeks, until the end of September,” he said. “We are buying crude steel slabs from HKM to replace [lost production].”

The affected plant in Salgitter, Germany, manufactures flat products, including hot rolled coil, cold rolled coil, hot dipped galvanized steel and electro-galvanized sheet.

Last week, ThyssenKrupp was said to be courting Salzgitter customers following the force majeure cut in output.

HKM is owned 50% by ThyssenKrupp, 30% by Salzgitter Mannesmann and 20% by Vallourec Mannesmann Tubes. It produces blooms, billets and slabs exclusively for its owners.

The semi-finished product manufacturer was not available for comment at the time of publication.