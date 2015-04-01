Contact Us Login

Samancor stops medium- and low carbon ferro-chrome production

April 01, 2015 05:48 AM

Samancor Chrome has stopped producing medium- and low-carbon ferro-chrome at its furnaces in South Africa, multiple market sources told Metal Bulletin.$0$0It is understood to have stopped producing the alloys within the past two weeks.

Samancor has capacity for 70,000 tpy medium carbon ferro-chrome production at its IC3 plant, part of its Ferrometals facility. It has low carbon ferro-chrome production capacity at its Middelburg plant.

Samancor also has capacity for 1 million tpy charge chrome at sixteen furnaces and continues to produce that alloy, as well as chrome ore.

The company did not respond to requests for comment by the time of writing.

Janie Davies
jdavies@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @JanieDavies_MB

