Sandvik seeking new president of construction as Schulz resigns

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Thomas Schulz, who currently holds both roles, is leaving the company.

Schulz has covered various positions at Sandvik since 2001. He is to become ceo of Danish engineering company FLSmidth & Co no later than June 1, 2013, according to the Denmark-based group.

Sandvik announced at the end of November that it will cut more than 950 jobs worldwide in a bid to increase profitability.

