Sandvik wins mining equipment contracts worth $147m

Both orders will be fulfilled between 2013 and 2015.

The South American contract includes the design and supply of conveying systems with a combined length of 8.9km for a surface mine.

This covers two iron ore transfer conveyors each with a capacity of 28,500 tonnes per hour, and two waste conveyor lines each running at 9,500 tonnes per hour.

The Australian order consists of the design, supply and delivery of materials handling equipment for iron ore stacking.

Peak capacity rates for the second project are 11,500 tonnes of iron ore per hour.