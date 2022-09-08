Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Scrap, secondary and recycled aluminium, from rescue to low-carbon gains

With decarbonization high on the agenda for the industry, the longevity of scrap and secondary aluminium could play a bigger role in the climate crisis. An overview of demand and price trends of scrap and secondary aluminium across Europe and North America.

September 8, 2022
AluminiumBase metalsScrap and secondary

Aluminium has been trading in a volatile year. Global ESG policies, labour shortages, logistical issues, tight supply, and rising consumer demand have seen aluminium pricing shoot to record highs. More imminently, inflation and soaring energy costs mean that many smelters across Europe and the USA have been forced to curtail, idle or shut down entirely as production becomes too expensive to maintain and extremely difficult to restart once offline.

Secondary aluminium, infinitely recyclable, lightweight, 95% less energy-intensive than primary aluminium and adaptable, may not be the silver bullet to solve all the industry’s sustainability targets. However, its circularity means it could play a more significant role in closing the loop, bringing us closer to reducing CO2 levels. But only if it’s sourced locally and there’s enough of it.

Here we look at demand and price trends of scrap and secondary aluminium across Europe and North America.

Go deeper at the International Aluminium Conference with these key agenda topics:

“Green” aluminium and the drive towards decarbonizing the supply chain panel

  • How is end user demand for greener products shifting?
  • What are the key milestones for the aluminium industry in achieving industry sustainability?
  • How will the aluminium industry continue to respond to growing demand for sustainable production?

Secondary aluminium pricing trends and outlook

  • A year of volatility - assessing price trends for secondary aluminium over the past 12 months
  • Impact of growing scrap demand on prices and availability
  • An overview of secondary aluminium price trends across Europe, Asia and North America
  • How is the secondary industry responding to a growing demand for “green” aluminium?

International Aluminium 2022, Barcelona, 13-15 September - Register today

What to read next
Natural gas tank in gas factory with European union flag
Metals companies call on EU leaders for emergency action on energy prices
The heads of 40 metals companies and a number of industry associations have called on European Union leaders to take emergency action to temporarily reduce gas prices in order to alleviate costs and help continued production at their sites
September 7, 2022
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Photo of the cauldron in a foundry
Speira to curtail 50% of aluminium smelter production at Rheinwerk plant; cites high energy costs
Global aluminium rolling and recycling company Speira will curtail 50% of the current smelter production at its Rheinwerk plant until further notice citing rising energy prices, the company announced on Wednesday, September 7
September 7, 2022
 · 
Imogen Dudman
Aluminum ingots
Aluminium premiums still under pressure in Japan, Europe, Brazil, but US market quiet
Aluminium premiums continued their global downtrend in the week to Tuesday September 6 with the exception of the US Midwest premium, which was unchanged after the Labor Day holiday in the United States.
September 7, 2022
 · 
Renato Rostás
Crane unloading two containers at Rio de Janeiro port
Brazilian alumina exports rise 62% in August
Brazilian alumina exports grew by 62.24% year on year in August on higher shipments, in particular from northeastern Maranhão state, where the Alumar refinery is located, according to data published by the economy ministry on Monday September 5.
September 5, 2022
 · 
Renato Rostás
steel up close
Six months of war: How has it changed the global steel market?
August 24 marked six months since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24
September 5, 2022
 · 
Vlada Novokreshchenova
ores-and-alloys-ferro-chrome.png
Manganese, chrome industries seek answers to South Africa’s transport network woes
Fastmarkets explores the logistical challenges facing South African ore exports, from the perspective of chrome and manganese markets
September 5, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed