Scrap, secondary and recycled aluminium, from rescue to low-carbon gains

Aluminium has been trading in a volatile year. Global ESG policies, labour shortages, logistical issues, tight supply, and rising consumer demand have seen aluminium pricing shoot to record highs. More imminently, inflation and soaring energy costs mean that many smelters across Europe and the USA have been forced to curtail, idle or shut down entirely as production becomes too expensive to maintain and extremely difficult to restart once offline.

Secondary aluminium, infinitely recyclable, lightweight, 95% less energy-intensive than primary aluminium and adaptable, may not be the silver bullet to solve all the industry’s sustainability targets. However, its circularity means it could play a more significant role in closing the loop, bringing us closer to reducing CO2 levels. But only if it’s sourced locally and there’s enough of it.

Here we look at demand and price trends of scrap and secondary aluminium across Europe and North America.

Go deeper at the International Aluminium Conference with these key agenda topics:

“Green” aluminium and the drive towards decarbonizing the supply chain panel

How is end user demand for greener products shifting?

What are the key milestones for the aluminium industry in achieving industry sustainability?

How will the aluminium industry continue to respond to growing demand for sustainable production?

Secondary aluminium pricing trends and outlook

A year of volatility - assessing price trends for secondary aluminium over the past 12 months

Impact of growing scrap demand on prices and availability

An overview of secondary aluminium price trends across Europe, Asia and North America

How is the secondary industry responding to a growing demand for “green” aluminium?

International Aluminium 2022, Barcelona, 13-15 September - Register today

