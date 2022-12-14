Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Scrap shortages the main challenge for Turkish steelmakers in year ahead - MEIS 2022

Turkish steelmakers are facing multiple challenges, with a squeeze in scrap availability the main problem, along with high energy costs, a weak lira and low export demand, speakers at the 2022 Middle East Iron & Steel (MEIS) conference in Dubai said on Tuesday, December 13

December 14, 2022
By Ross Yeo
Scrap and secondarySteel

“The biggest challenge will be sourcing steel scrap. If European countries stop exporting, we can’t rely on scrap from developing countries, because the supply is unsustainable. Turkey’s main source of scrap will always be from developed areas such as the EU and the US,” Emrah Ugursal, deputy general manager of foreign trade at Turkish scrap-based steelmaker Bastug Metallurgy, said on Tuesday.

Current EU proposals to limit scrap exports under its Waste Shipment Regulations would not apply to Turkey, though, because the country is a member of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

European steel association Eurofer is pushing for stricter controls of exports to OECD members. This could pose a significant problem for the Turkish steel industry, which is overwhelmingly based on scrap, according to Didem Taskiran, sales manager at Turkish steelmaker Colakoglu Metalurji.

“Turkey’s [steel] competitors, such as India, don’t have energy concerns — it’s only Turkey and Europe that are facing such costs. We’re unable to reflect these costs [in our prices] because demand [in export markets] is too low,” Taskiran said.

Both Bastug Metallurgy and Colakoglu Metalurji agree that still mills will need to either reduce output or stop altogether as a result of the current conditions.

“Turkey is losing its advantages and competitiveness, so we must cut or stop production over the next few months,” Taskiran said.

Domestically, long steel demand is expected to rise after Turkey’s June elections, which are likely to result in construction projects being fast-tracked. A lack of foreign currency and a weak lira mean the country’s ability to finance the large-scale infrastructure projects that would provide a real boost to the industry are currently not possible, according to Taskiran.

Domestic flat steel demand is structurally lower than for longs in Turkey, and Ugursal called for investment in domestic coil-consuming industries such a automotive and white goods production.

What to read next
Steel bars_Reinforcement bars_Rebar
Lower carbon a ‘tie-breaker’ in US rebar market: Stickler
Steelmakers offering lower-carbon steel reinforcing bar (rebar) have a competitive advantage over traditional rebar producers, even if customers are unwilling to pay a premium for it in a price-sensitive market, according to David Stickler, senior managing partner of Global Principal Partners
December 14, 2022
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
Packed coils of steel sheet
Cleveland-Cliffs hikes flat steel prices; market unsure if increase will stick
Cleveland-Cliffs has increased its flat steel spot market base prices for the second time in just over two weeks, and participants think the market can absorb some of this increase, but not necessarily in full
December 14, 2022
 · 
Abby Verret
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Extension of consultation period for proposed launch of European secondary aluminium billet premium
Fastmarkets is extending the consultation period for its proposal to launch an assessment of the secondary aluminium billet premium, delivered duty paid Europe, for a further two weeks, following initial feedback on the proposed specifications.
December 14, 2022
 · 
Carrie Bone
Electric vehicles body assembly line
China’s EV market bucks downward auto output
Production and sales of automobiles in China continued to fall in November from the previous month and from last year, buckling under pressure from Covid-19 but demand for electric vehicles (EVs) withstands pressure
December 14, 2022
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Customer notice: Permissioning for three NYMEX futures prices to switch to COMEX
Fastmarkets will move the permissioning of three futures contracts from NYMEX to COMEX as of January 16, 2023 to reflect changes at the exchange level.
December 14, 2022
 · 
pricing@fastmarkets.com
Hot-rolled steel process in steel industry
US HRC index consolidates around $34/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States hovered around $34 per hundredweight ($680 per short ton) while domestic mills continued offering hot band at the newly stabilized price
December 13, 2022
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed