Seaborne coking coal buyers wait for clear price direction

Steel First’s premium hard coking coal index for material sold cfr Jingtang stood at $148.28 per tonne on December 9, down $0.07 from Tuesday.

Premium hard coking coal prices fob DBCT Australia were calculated at $136.17 per tonne, down $1.68 from Tuesday.

The price for hard coking coal cfr Jingtang stood at $137.71 per tonne on Wednesday, up $0.13 per tonne from Tuesday’s levels.

Hard coking coal fob DBCT was $124.29 per tonne, unchanged on the day

“It’s been pretty steady – not going down, but not going up either,” a trading source in Beijing told Steel First.

He added that he would wait for a while longer before selling his cargoes.

“There’s no clear direction in the market at the moment,” a second Beijing-based trader said. “So we’ve been cautious with bookings.”

Speaking to Steel First, market participants generally pegged top Australian brands at or below $150 per tonne cfr China.

On the fob Australia front, sources said trades were scarce, but pegged premium materials at about $136-138 per tonne.

The most-traded May hard coking coal futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed at 1,105 yuan ($181) per tonne on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s close of 1,113 yuan ($182) per tonne.

The most-traded May coke contract on the exchange closed at 1,613 yuan ($264) per tonne, also down from the previous close of 1,618 yuan ($265) per tonne.