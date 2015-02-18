Seaborne coking coal market halts as lunar new year holidays begin

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The seaborne coking coal market was predictably quiet, with no new offers or deals reported as traders, consumers and producers stepped out of the market.

Premium low-volatility coking coal was last reported to be tradeable at $110-115 per tonne cfr China.

Steel First’s cfr Jingtang premium hard coking coal index was unchanged at $112.04 per tonne cfr, while the cfr Jingtang hard coking coal index was flat at $101.18 per tonne.

The fob Australia premium hard coking coal index and the hard coking coal index were both unchanged at $109.80 per tonne fob and $95.71 per tonne fob, respectively.

In the paper market, the most-traded May coking coal futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed at 733 yuan ($119) per tonne on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s close of 742 yuan ($120.50) per tonne.

The most-traded May coke contract close down by 10 yuan ($1.62) at 1,029 yuan ($167) per tonne.