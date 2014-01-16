Seaborne coking coal market subdued on high port stocks, low buying
The seaborne hard coking coal spot market remained subdued on Thursday January 16 as bearish sentiment persisted.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Steel First’s premium hard coking coal index for material sold on a cfr Jingtang basis edged down to $143.13 per tonne on Thursday, a fall of $0.08 per tonne compared with Wednesday.
Premium hard coking coal index prices fob Australia’s DBCT port were unchanged at $130.35 per tonne.
The price for hard coking coal stood at $132.13 per tonne cfr Jingtang on Thursday, down by $0.29 from Wednesday.
Hard coking coal prices fob Australia were also unchanged, holding steady at $120.33 per tonne.
Buying interest remained weak while port stockpiles stayed ample, market sources told Steel First. Several February-laycan cargoes were also available in the market, with offer prices that are $2-3 per tonne lower than those heard earlier this month.
Market participants speaking to Steel First considered tradable levels for top Australian brands at or below $145 per tonne cfr China, and second-tier hard coking coal in the low $130s.
In China, prime hard coking coal from Shanxi province’s Liulin county was reported at 1,090 yuan ($179) per tonne ex-works, inclusive of VAT, down by 10 yuan ($2) per tonne from Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Kailuan Group was heard to have lowered most of its coking coal product prices by 70 yuan ($11) per tonne this month.
The most-traded May coking coal contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed at 968 yuan ($159) per tonne on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s close of 983 yuan ($161) per tonne.
The most-traded May coke contract on the exchange closed at 1,384 yuan ($227) per tonne, also down from the previous day’s close of 1,388 yuan ($228) per tonne.