Seaborne coking coal prices static ahead of Chinese holiday

Spot steel prices in China were static, with most participants already out of the market.

Steel First’s premium hard coking coal index for material sold on a cfr Jingtang basis held steady at $139.18 per tonne.

Premium hard coking coal index prices fob Australia’s DBCT port were unchanged at $129.69 per tonne.

The price for hard coking coal stood at $127.40 per tonne cfr Jingtang and the index price for hard coking coal fob Australia was unchanged at $116.49 per tonne.

In Shanghai, grade III rebar was traded at 3,340-3,370 yuan ($547-552) per tonne on Wednesday January 29, unchanged since January 21. In Beijing, the product was traded at 3,200-3,220 yuan ($524-528) per tonne, where prices have held since January 14.

Commercial-grade HRC (4.5-12mm) in Shanghai traded at 3,430-3,460 yuan ($562-567) per tonne, unchanged since Monday.

In Beijing, the same product was traded at 3,350-3,360 yuan ($549-550) per tonne, also flat over the same period.

All prices are inclusive of VAT.