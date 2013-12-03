Seaborne coking coal prices steady

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Steel First’s premium hard coking coal index for material sold cfr Jingtang stood at $150.95 per tonne on December 3, up by $0.49 from the level seen on Monday.

Premium hard coking coal prices fob DBCT Australia were calculated at $139.88 per tonne, down by $0.67 per tonne from Monday.

The price for hard coking coal cfr Jingtang stood at $140.19 per tonne on Tuesday, up by $0.30 per tonne from Monday.

Hard coking coal fob DBCT was $126.33 per tonne, up by $0.08 per tonne on the day.

“I’m not looking to buy any December- or January-loading cargoes as my customers are not interested,” a Singapore-based trading source told Steel First.

“Traditionally, there’s reduced liquidity in the market leading up to the quarterly negotiations,” a source at an Australian producer said.

Market participants would consider a rollover of the current quarterly benchmark to the March quarter as a “victory” for miners.

BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp’s agreed fourth-quarter benchmark is $152 per tonne fob Australia.

The most-traded May hard coking coal futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed at 1,111 yuan ($181) per tonne on Tuesday, down from Monday’s close of 1,118 yuan ($182) per tonne.

The most-traded May coke contract closed at 1,625 yuan ($265) per tonne on the same exchange, down from the previous day’s closing price of 1,629 yuan ($266) per tonne.