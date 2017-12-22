Seasonal exchange closures for the LME, CME and SHFE

Over the Christmas and New Year holidays the London Metal Exchange (LME), COMEX (CME Group), NYMEX (CME Group) and Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) will be close to observe national holidays. When an exchange is closed no exchange data will be available for that day.

The following exchange closures will be taking place: London Metal Exchange

The LME will be closed on the following days:

December 25th and 26th 2017;

January 1st 2018 Outside of the above dates, the LME will be operating normal business hours and schedules EXCEPT for the following:

On December 22nd and 29th there will be no afternoon (PM) LBMA PGM auctions. For more information click here.



COMEX and NYMEX (CME Group)

The Chicago trading floor will be closed on the following days: December 25th 2017 and January 1st 2018

For more information click here.

Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE)

The Shanghai Futures Exchange will be closed on the following day:

January 1st 2018

For more information visit the SHFE website.