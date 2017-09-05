SEMINAR: Ramifications of China’s war on pollution, government policies on the metals, ores & alloys markets

Join WIMAR SG and Metal Bulletin for insight into:

- How China’s environmental crackdown impacts aluminium, iron ore, ferro-alloys and minor metals demand, supply and prices

- How might US trade regulations on Chinese aluminium play out

- How might the dynamics of future ferrous market cycles be influenced by factors such as Chinese policy, scrap availability and iron ore supply

- Is China’s ferro-alloys a “premium market” compared with price trends seen in Europe and USA and what does price volatility mean for production and trade flows

Date: Thursday September 14, 2017

Time: 8am – 10am

Venue: SGX centre, 2 Shenton Way, Singapore 068804

Click here for more details about the seminar or register for the event here.

Agenda

Welcome note, followed by market presentations, Q&A and a panel discussion.

Speakers

Shivani Singh is Asia editor at Metal Bulletin, responsible for the price reporting agency’s coverage of base metals, minor metals, ores and ferro-alloys markets in the region. She leads a team of pricing reporters and analysts across Singapore and Shanghai, who have launched approximately two dozen key prices and data in the past two years. Since joining Metal Bulletin in March 2012 as senior correspondent and later as team leader, Shivani has covered all base metals, relaunched Metal Bulletin’s Japanese aluminium premiums and launched industry benchmarks such as the copper concentrates index, regional copper cathode premiums and Nhava Sheva cif copper rod premiums. She has conducted various high-profile interviews and played a crucial role in enabling Metal Bulletin to land the Qingdao scoop in 2014. She previously worked for Reuters News as I&A top news editor and equities correspondent.

Charlotte Radford is a correspondent based in Metal Bulletin’s London office. She joined the company in 2015 and following a stint covering nickel and bulk alloys, is responsible for pricing and news coverage for the noble ores and alloys, and aluminium raw materials markets. Her role includes price discovery for a number of industry benchmarks, including alumina and tungsten intermediates, as well as the development of new references for relatively complex and opaque markets, such as bauxite. Charlotte holds a degree in history from University College London with a focus on social and cultural affairs in Europe since 1850.

Peter Hannah is price development manager for the Asia-Pacific region at Metal Bulletin. As well as overseeing the day-to-day running of Metal Bulletin’s Iron Ore and Coking Coal Indices, he also works to further develop the company’s pricing coverage in the region, and to advance existing prices towards benchmark status. Peter has an undergraduate degree in geology from the University of Bristol and a masters in mining geology from Camborne School of Mines. He has a passion for the metals and mining industry and enjoys the broad insight his role at Metal Bulletin provides to a wide range of commodity markets.

Vivian Teo is senior correspondent at Metal Bulletin, focusing on pricing and news coverage for the base metals market in Asia. A journalist for more than 13 years, she has reported across commodities markets including those of base metals, precious metals, ferro-alloys, minor metals and steel during this period. Prior to this, she was an industry analyst covering various sectors including steel and palm oil. She holds a bachelor of commerce from the University of Melbourne, and postgraduate diploma in applied finance from the Securities Institute of Australia.