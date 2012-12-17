Severstal North America appoints Saikat Dey chief strategy, procurement officer

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

In his new position, Dey will oversee the company’s strategy, business planning and purchasing, the Deaborn, Michigan based steelmaker said.

Dey will replace David Howard, who will take a new role as plant manager at Double Eagle Steel Coating Company, Severstal’s electro-galvanizing joint venture with Pittsburgh-based US Steel.