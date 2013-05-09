Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Shandong Shipping Corp orders 4 bulk carriers

Shandong Shipping Corp has ordered four 250,000-deadweight-tonne carriers from Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry for shipping iron ore from Australia to China.

May 09, 2013 08:45 AM

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The four bulk carriers are to fulfil its 10-year iron ore shipping contract with BHP Billiton that was signed in December 2012, Shandong Shipping said in a recent announcement.

The four vessels will increase Shandong Shipping’s total handling capacity to 2.36 million dwt, it said.

Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry, established in 1898, is one of the large key shipyards under the China Shipbuilding Industry Corp.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed