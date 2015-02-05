Shougang’s Malaysia jv mill produces first slab

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The successful commissioning of the plant comes almost three-and-a-half years after Shougang and HTVB first inked the contract on July 22, 2011.

Eastern Steel, which is located in Teluk Kalung, Terengganu state, on the east coast of peninsular Malaysia, is Shougang’s first overseas project, and includes sintering, iron making, steelmaking and casting.

At present the project is in its first phrase, with an initial annual output of 700,000 tonnes of slab, which will then increase to 1.5 million tonnes. Once fully completed, the plant will have a total slab output of 3 million tpy.

