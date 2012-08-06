Siemens VAI leads consortium to supply $360m steelmaking plant in India

Siemens VAI Metals has won an order worth €290 million ($359 million) as part of a consortium to supply a steelmaking plant for India’s National Mineral Development Corp (NMDC), the Austrian technology company said on Monday August 6.

The plant, to be built at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh state, as part of a $3 billion project that will see the steelmaking company producing hot rolled coil (HRC) by 2014-15. The project is scheduled for completion by mid-2015.

Plantmaker Siemens will be responsible for the design and supply of two basic oxygen converters, two 175-tonne desulphurisation plants, two ladle furnaces and a degassing plant.

Siemens will also be in charge of the material handling and de-dusting systems, and plants for gas recovery and water treatment.

When finished, the complete integrated production complex is intended to have an annual output capacity of 3 million tpy of steel.

The Indian branch of Siemens VAI Metals will be executing the project with consortium members SEW Infrastructure and Mukand Engineers, which will look after the manufacturing and erection of the steel structures and general equipment.

The plant will comply with environmental standards in both Europe and India, Siemens added.

