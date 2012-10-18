Siemens wins contract to revamp ArcelorMittal’s EAF in Esch-Belval

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The EAF, at ArcelorMittal’s Esch-sur-Alzette steelworks, will receive a lower shell with a fin-type anode, and a new EAF tilting platform, Siemens said.

“The new equipment will not only increase the production capacity [by more than 10%] and availability of the facility, but will also reduce conversion and maintenance costs,” Siemens added.

The upgraded EAF will be ready to resume operation in April of 2013, the company said.

In 2002, Siemens was responsible for the modernisation of the EAF’s upper shell.