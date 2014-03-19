SMS Meer supplies two wire rod lines to Shanxi Gaoyi Steel

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The steel mill can produce up to 1.5 million tpy wire rod with the two single-strand lines, German specialist steelmaking equipment manufacturer SMS Meer, which provided the new machinery, said on Tuesday March 18.

Gaoyi Steel already had a wire rod mill in operation also installed by SMS Meer.

The new lines, which include an eight-stand wire rod block, can produce wire rod dimensions of between 6.5 millimeters to 16 millimeters and roll at a speed of 105 metres per second.

Gaoyi Steel has capacity to produce 2 million tonnes of wire rod annually, according to information on the mill’s website.